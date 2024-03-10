Saad Al Saud Star Heralded To Bring 'Severe Cold' To Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Khalid Elsawi | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Severe cold weather in Qatar is expected for the period from March 8 to March 20, as tonight marks the rise of the Saad Al Saud star.

The star is considered the first of seven rises of the spring season and the third of the three stars of the Scorpio season.

The rise was named Saad Al Saud due to Arabs having rejoiced at its sight, and its emergence was seen as a good fortune as it would indicate the return of blossom to trees.

The star's rise also includes the "cold of the old woman," which signifies severe cold.

The star's rise lasts 13 days typically, and during then, palm offshoots are planted, herbs begin to blossom, grapes and figs are pruned and clover and vegetables are sown.