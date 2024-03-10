Month Of Wellness: Al Shaqab Announces Start Of Third Edition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Shaqab, a leading sports and wellness destination, yesterday announced the third edition of the Month of Wellness. Building on the resounding success of previous years, Al Shaqab has once again joined hands with the country's premier fitness establishments to present an array of community fitness classes during the holy month of Ramadan.

From weight training to invigorating spin classes, functional training, detox yoga, exciting runs and sessions dedicated to nurturing the mind and soul, the Month of Wellness promises a holistic approach to well-being. All these exciting activities will unfold within the spectacular Longines Arena, creating an uplifting and vibrant atmosphere for participants.

This year's fitness partners joining Al Shaqab for the programme are Swasthi Yoga, AlterEgo, Sequences, UN1T, adidas Runners Doha, CYQLONE, Katara Club, PHIIT and Z Adventures. In addition, Rayyan Water will be joining as a refreshment sponsor of the Month of Wellness.

What sets this edition apart is Al Shaqab's commitment to inclusivity and empowerment. In addition to the general fitness classes, the Month of Wellness proudly introduces exclusive sessions for women only. This initiative aims to foster an environment that enables females to actively engage in sports, aligning with the broader vision of promoting gender equality in the realm of physical activity.

The primary objective of the free-for-all Month of Wellness is to inspire and encourage the community to adopt and maintain a healthy lifestyle through diverse physical education offerings catering to all age groups. The program aligns with the four pillars of sports – Focus, Motivation, Inspiration, and Endurance – promoting a well-rounded and enriching fitness experience.

Recognizing the importance of physical activity during the Holy Month of Ramadan, Al Shaqab emphasizes the essential and beneficial aspects of exercising during this period.

Qatar's dedication to sports across all domains, as outlined in Qatar Vision 2030, positions Al Shaqab as a key player in facilitating access to various sports and encouraging widespread community participation.

The Month of Wellness will kick off tomorrow with the exhilarating Al Shaqab Fun Ride, an enjoyable cycling experience within the scenic surroundings of Al Shaqab's premises. The Month of Wellness will then continue until April 3.

All classes are scheduled for one hour each, running between 21:00 to 22:30, providing participants with a convenient and accessible time frame to engage in these invigorating fitness activities. In this edition, two pre-iftar classes are offered for individuals seeking an energy boost before breaking their fast from 4:00 – 5:00PM.

Al Shaqab has invited everyone to join this celebration of fitness, community spirit, and well-being. Whether a seasoned fitness enthusiast or a newcomer looking to explore different sports, the Month of Wellness at Al Shaqab promises an unforgettable experience for all.