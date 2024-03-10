Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation to exhibit at "London Book Fair 2024"

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 10 March 2024- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) will be participating in the London Book Fair 2024, a major international event that brings together publishers, writers, and other experts from the literary field. The event will take place in London from 12 to 14 March 2024.

During its participation, the MBRF will host a range of events that will highlight the Dubai International Program for Writing (DIPW) and its knowledge contributions over the past decade. Additionally, a series of sessions and discussions will address the challenges and opportunities posed by technological advancements and the increasing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) within the regional and global knowledge landscape.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, said, “Being one of the most important and influential events in the international book fair calendar, we are honored to take part in this prestigious global knowledge forum. The event provides an opportunity to interact with notable individuals from the world’s leading publishing houses, as well as other literary and cultural circles. The fair will also offer us a platform to showcase our projects, initiatives, programs, and contributions towards advancing knowledge development. In addition to strengthening the long-term viability of knowledge development and laying the foundation for knowledge-based economies and societies, it allows us to examine potential areas of cooperation with institutions and groups that share our goals.”

“International book fairs are significant, influential forums for intellectual exchange that provide a means to share experiences and best practices for bridging knowledge gaps. Our participation in these platforms reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing the UAE’s prominent position on the global knowledge map and highlighting its efforts in fostering knowledge development, inspiring creativity, and promoting literary and intellectual excellence,” His Excellency added.

In addition to showcasing its projects and initiatives, the MBRF will host a session on the first day of the fair, titled ‘The New Frontier of Engagement: How Social Media is Evolving in the Era of Generative AI.’ This session will be led by Maz Nijem, Head of the Global Department for social media and Generative AI at Tata Consultancy Services. The event will also feature a session titled ‘Harnessing Big Data Analytics in the Government Sector,’ which will be presented in English by Leila Faridoun. Furthermore, there will be a session themed ‘Global Knowledge Dialogues and the Growth of the Arabic Library,’ where Hisham Al-Jahdali and Fahd Al-Ouda will share their insights. Lastly, a session titled ‘Translation Intersections: Bridging the Gap between Translators and Publishers’ will feature key insights from Fatima Al-Khatib and Dalal Nasrallah.

The second day of the London Book Fair 2024 will witness the MBRF hosting a session on the ‘Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award,’ presented by Dr. Wes Harry. Nadim Sadek, the Founder and CEO of Shimmr AI, will be speaking at another session titled ‘Text and Tech: the intersection of AI and Creative Writing.’ Additionally, His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb will present a session titled ‘Reading from an Islamic Perspective - Reading Month in the UAE.’ The MBRF will also host sessions like ‘Cultural Intersections, Dubai – London,’ a session on the ‘Dubai International Program for Writing in 10-Year Journey’ with Hussein Darwish, and a panel on ‘Emirati Publishers and Publishing Rights’ featuring Anoud Al Ali and Abdullah Al Kaabi. The day will conclude with a discussion led by Fai Nasser and Haitham Hussein on ‘Enriching Knowledge through Arts and Literature.’

On the final day of the fair, the MBRF plans to host a second session with Dr. Wes Harry on the ‘Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award.’ Additionally, Ahmed Badeir, General Manager of Dar Al-Shorouk, will lead a session titled ‘The Experience of Publishing Books - Egypt as a Model,’ and Lucy Kimble, Professor of Contemporary Design Practices at Central Saint Martins, University of the Arts London, is set to lead a session titled ‘Sustainable Creativity: A Design-Nature Perspective.’ In closing, the MBRF will organize a session on ‘Data and its Role in Improving the Performance of Governmental Institutions,’ which will be presented in Arabic by Leila Faridoun.





MENAFN10032024003685011158ID1107957602