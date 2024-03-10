Tourism in Antalya prepares for record year in 2024

(MENAFN) Reza Perçin, Chairman of the Representative Council of the Federation of Turkish Travel Agencies in the Mediterranean Region, anticipates a landmark year for tourism in the state of Antalya, projecting a record-breaking influx of visitors surpassing 16 million in 2024. Perçin expressed confidence in the optimistic outlook, citing robust reservation numbers and promising early indicators from key source markets such as Britain, Poland, and various European cities.



Highlighting the positive momentum heading into the tourism season, Perçin affirmed expectations of concluding the year with over 16.5 million tourists, firmly asserting that 2024 will witness unprecedented levels of tourist arrivals, setting a new benchmark for the region. This ambitious projection comes on the heels of Antalya welcoming 15,689,258 tourists in the previous year.



Against this backdrop of anticipated growth, recent data from the Turkish Ministry of Tourism underscores the upward trajectory of foreign visitor arrivals to Turkey. In January, the number of foreign visitors surged to 2.05 million individuals, marking a notable increase compared to two million visitors in the same period in 2023 and 1.28 million in January 2022.



The buoyant outlook for Antalya's tourism sector reflects ongoing efforts to leverage the region's natural beauty, cultural heritage, and hospitality offerings to attract a diverse array of international travelers. As the tourism industry continues to rebound from the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, stakeholders are optimistic about the potential for sustained growth and prosperity in Antalya's tourism landscape in the coming year.

