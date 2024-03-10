Varun Says Alia, Shashank ‘Had Great Time’ Working With Him On ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) As their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' turned seven on Sunday, Varun Dhawan shared a funny note stating that his co-star Alia Bhatt and director Shashank Khaitan had a great time working with him.
Varun took to Instagram, where he reshared a moment from the 2017 film. The clip was originally shared by Dharma movies on the platform.
In the clip he wrote:“7 years back @shashankkhaitan and @aliabhatt had a great time working with me. I also enjoyed their company Badrinath Ki Dulhania.”
He then shared a collage featuring him along with Alia and captioned it:“7 years of Badri & Vaidehi.”
'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' was a successor to the 2014 blockbuster 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'. It revolves around an aspiring independent air hostess from a small town who refuses to conform to the patriarchal expectations of her chauvinistic fiancé.
On the work front, Varun will next be seen in 'Baby John', which serves as a remake of Atlee's Tamil film 'Theri' and the Indian adaptation of 'Citadel' alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Alia will be seen in 'Jigra'.
