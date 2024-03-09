Pope On Russia's War Against Ukraine: Stronger Is One Who Has Courage To Raise White Flag

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Pope has called for negotiations in the Russian war against Ukraine, noting that "the one who dares to raise the white flag will be stronger."

As reported by Ukrinform, the pontiff said this in an interview with the Swiss broadcaster RSI in early February this year, but the text version appeared only today.

"I believe that those who see the situation, those who think about people, those who have the courage to raise the white flag and negotiate are stronger. And today it is possible to negotiate with the help of international forces. The word negotiate is brave, it is not synonymous with surrender," Pope Francis said.

He also pointed to Turkey as a country that could help with the negotiations.

"You are ashamed of yourself, but how many deaths will this end in? Negotiate in time, and look for a country to act as a mediator. Today, for example, in the war in Ukraine, there are many willing to mediate. Turkey has offered itself for this and other countries," the pontiff said.

As reported earlier, Turkey is ready to become a platform for a peace summit, which will include Russia.

Earlier, Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said that Ukraine would never agree to "freeze" the war with Russia, as it would mean recognizing the occupation of our territories.