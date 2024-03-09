Russian Invaders Restrict IAEA Experts' Access To Turbine Halls At ZNPP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invaders, who control the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, have again restricted IAEA experts' access to the turbine halls at power units 3 and 5.

This is reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency , Ukrinform saw.

"During other walkdowns this week, the team observed the current management of solid radioactive waste at the ZNPP and also went to the turbine halls of reactor units 3 and 5. Once again, access was restricted. The IAEA experts were not able to access the western part of the halls nor the plant equipment on the ground floor of the turbine building of unit 5," the report reads.

The IAEA expert team hopes to gain access to these premises soon.

It is noted that IAEA experts were able to visit ZNPP's electrical and mechanical warehouses to assess the availability of spare parts essential for maintenance, observing some spare parts in each of them.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian occupation administration at the Zaporizhzhia NPP regularly prevents full access of IAEA experts to the entire territory of the facility.