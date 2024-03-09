Cambodia Visa For Australian, Belgium, Bahrain, Austrian, Bangladesh Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) CAMBODIA VISA FOR AUSTRALIAN CITIZENS

In 2006, the Kingdom of Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation introduced the Cambodia e-visa, or electronic visa, system. The Cambodia e-Visa is a digital travel authorization available to citizens from over 200 countries, including Australia. Australian citizens can visit Cambodia on an eVisa for tourism, leisure, or short-term business. The Cambodia e-visa allows Australian citizens to visit Cambodia for up to 30 days. A Cambodia eVisa for Australian citizens is valid for three months from the date of issue and allows only one entry into the country, so keep this in mind as you plan your trip. The entire visa application process takes about 15 minutes and can be done from the comfort of one's own office or home.







Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.

