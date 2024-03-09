Ukraine's Ambassador Visits Canadian Factory Producing Medevac Vehicles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Ambassador to Canada Yuliya Kovaliv visited a GDLS factory, which produces armored vehicles purchased for the needs of the Ukrainian military.

Kovaliv wrote about this on her Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

"I met this day at the GDLS production facility, where armored and medical evacuation vehicles are produced, some of which were already donated to Ukraine last year," Kovaliv wrote.

She added that "today our focus is on increasing military aid and implementing the security agreement between Ukraine and Canada."

Kovaliv also drew attention to the fact that "defense industry has traditionally been a sector not too much associated with women but today the number of female workers is growing in the sector around the world."

"It was a pleasure to talk to women who work in one of the largest companies in Canada's defense industry and to thank them for their work on enhancing our defense capabilities," the ambassador said.

It should be recalled that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Ukraine on the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion to sign a security agreement, promising, among other things, to allocate more than $2 billion in military and macro-financial aid to Ukraine as early as this year.