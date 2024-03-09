MP News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Vallabh Bhavan State Secretariat In Bhopal. Firefighting Operations Are Underway

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A fire erupted on the third floor of the multi-storeyed Madhya Pradesh state secretariat building here on Saturday morning, according to officials. No injuries were reported in the incident. Sanitation workers spotted smoke at the Vallabh Bhawan, the official name for the secretariat building, around 9:30 am, prompting them to alert the fire brigade, sources revealed.

\"The firefighters have successfully contained the blaze, and efforts are underway. Currently, only smoke is emanating from the third floor, where documents are stored,\" stated Rameshwar Neel, Fire Officer of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation, speaking to PTI. Fifteen to twenty fire tenders have been deployed to tackle the situation, he added. Sources indicated that sanitation workers near gates numbers 5 and 6 of the secretariat complex observed the smoke, leading to prompt notification of authorities.\"A massive fire breaks out at Vallabh Bhavan State Secretariat in Bhopal. Firefighting operations are underway. Details awaited,\" stated officials Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed concern over the incident, stating, \"It has come to my knowledge that a fire broke out on the third floor of the old building of Vallabh Bhavan. Based on the information received from the Collector, I told the CS to monitor it- that detailed information on the incident be gathered and I have also been told that the fire has been brought under control.\"\"We have issued directions to ensure that no such incident occurs again...I hope that no such incident occurs again...,\" the CM added depicts billowing smoke emanating from the structure related news, victims of the Harda firecracker factory blast concluded their 16-day hunger strike on Friday following discussions with Rajya Sabha MP and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. Singh engaged with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav over the phone from the protest site, securing assurances for compensation by March 16. The strike was concluded as Singh provided juice to the protestors massive fire broke out inside a firecracker factory in the Bairagarh area of Harda district on February 6, claiming 11 lives and injuring 173 others.(With Inputs from PTI)

