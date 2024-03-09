Kyslytsya To UNSC: Face Of Putin's Envoy To UN Embodies War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The face of Russia's envoy to the UN, Vasiliy Nebenzia, will go down in textbooks as something that embodies war, mass murders, and lies, believes Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the organization.

He spoke on Friday, addressing the Security Council, according to Ukrinform's own correspondent in New York.

"And it is important to remember that Russia is not just a big stain on the world's political map. Russia has a face. And it is not just the face of Putin, a murderous dictator, who is about to re-appoint himself next week. It is also the face of his representative in this Chamber," said Kyslytsya.

According to the permanent representative of Ukraine, "for millions of people, this face embodies those who killed their loved ones."

"That is how his face will be in all history textbooks. The face of a person who continues, monotonously and day by day, to spread the torrents of lie, and not only at Ukraine-related meetings," the ambassador added.

He said that as of today, Ukrainian law enforcers have initiated probes into 143,508 war crimes, as well as 16,650 crimes against national security. Among them is the killing of 11,973 civilians, including 534 children, and the wounding of more than 19,200 civilians, including over 1,200 children.

The ambassador emphasized that Russia must be held accountable for damaging and destroying Ukraine's civil infrastructure facilities. According to Ukrainian law enforcement, their number exceeds 150,000. These include 121,855 residential buildings, 3,047 educational and 738 medical facilities, 537 cultural and 172 religious buildings, and 5,771 water and electricity networks. More than 200 schools were destroyed and over 1,600 – damaged.

The international community should continue to put pressure on the aggressor and adhere to the path outlined by the Ukrainian Peace Formula and the Resolution of the UN General Assembly of February 23, 2023 "Principles of the Charter of the United Nations underlying a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine".

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Friday, the UN Security Council discussed the shelling of Odesa by Russian invasion forces, as well as considered war-related humanitarian issues.