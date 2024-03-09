Egypt Acknowledges, Supports Malaysia's Humanitarian Efforts For Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KUALA LUMPUR, March 9

The Ambassador of Egypt to Malaysia, Ragai Tawfik Said Nasr, has emphasised the urgent need for the Muslim Ummah to unite in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Nasr said Egypt has been actively engaged on multiple fronts, with a primary focus on the humanitarian track while making

efforts at all levels to contain the crisis and to reach a complete and immediate ceasefire in the bombarded enclave.

He acknowledges the critical role played by both Egypt and Malaysia in striving for an immediate ceasefire and facilitating humanitarian aid access.

“From day one, Egypt and Malaysia have worked tirelessly on two main issues – immediate ceasefire, and access to humanitarian aid.

“The Egyptian government has delivered 75 per cent of the total humanitarian aid to Gaza, including fuel, food, water, medical supplies, equipment, and clothing.

“Egyptian efforts also include the establishment of a field hospital in Rafah and two shelters in Rafah and Khan Younis, with plans for a third in Khan Younis,” he said in a press conference at his residence here, Friday.

Nasr added that to date, Egypt had treated 42,000 injured Palestinians in 16 Egyptian hospitals, with 3000 still under care.



The evacuation of 47,000 foreigners, including Malaysian national Nurul Ain Harun, who was trapped in Gaza, underscores Egypt's commitment to assisting those in need, he added.

On the question of whether the Egyptian government would plan to set up a refugee camp within its border for fleeing Palestinians if the Israeli aggression escalates further, the ambassador said the Egyptian government's position is that they are against any forced evacuation of Palestinians outside of Gaza.



“It will dilute the problem if the Palestinians are leaving their homeland. In the end, this is what the Israelis want or aim to do, which is to push the Palestinians out of Gaza.



“Years later if anyone wants to talk about solving the problems in Gaza, there will be no more Palestinians living there anymore”, he explained.



He also said the Palestinians themselves, however, are keen to stay in their land (Gaza).



The ambassador expressed gratitude for Malaysia's steadfast support, highlighting Prime Minister

Anwar Ibrahim's proactive

involvement in the matter, including in ensuring priority access for Malaysia's aid in coordination with Egypt.



“Malaysia has sent three airborne aid shipments weighing up to 100 tonnes to Gaza from November to December and is preparing a new shipment of about 100 tonnes, scheduled to arrive in March 2024.

He said Malaysian aid is given priority in entering Gaza and in this regard, full cooperation and coordination are taking place between both governments to make sure that the assistance is delivered on time to the most in need of it.

Malaysia's commitment extends to financial contributions, with an additional US$2.1 million (RM10 million) to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), reinforcing its dedication to the Palestinian cause.



In a recent phone conversation, Anwar informed Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Malaysia's contributions and emphasised the importance of international cooperation in funding the UNRWA.

Furthermore, in the efforts to stop the Palestinian bloodshed, Nasr said that a mediation track is implemented which involves collaborative efforts with other nations to secure an immediate ceasefire –

in coordination with regional and international actors to formulate a comprehensive vision for peace.

He said Egypt advocates for the two-state solution, with an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, including East Jerusalem as its capital.

