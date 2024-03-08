Sudha Murty Nominated To Rajya Sabha. All You Need To Know About Her

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on March 8 via social media platform X.PM Modi expressed his delight at Murty's nomination to the Upper House, emphasising the significant role it plays in showcasing 'Nari Shakti' or Women Power. Sudha Murty's nomination, disclosed by Prime Minister Modi, coincides with the celebration of International Women's Day.\"I am delighted that the President of India has nominated Sudha Murty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy, and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our 'Nari Shakti,' exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation's destiny. Wishing her a fruitful Parliamentary tenure,\" stated the Prime Minister in his post President of India nominates 12 members to the Upper House of Parliament for their outstanding contributions to arts, literature, sciences, and social services to the news, Murty told CNN-News18,“It's a big Women's Day gift to me. It's a new responsibility to work for the country.” Social media was abuzz with the news and Murty was also congratulated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.A Glance at Sudha Murty's ProfileAt 73, Sudha Murty is a renowned philanthropist, author, and former chairperson of the Infosys Foundation. Her husband, Narayana Murthy, is the founder of the IT giant Infosys, while UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is her son-in-law in Shiggaon, Haveri District, North Karnataka, Murty graduated in engineering from BVB College of Engineering. Securing the first rank across all branches, she earned a gold medal from the Institute of Engineers. Later, she pursued her ME from the Indian Institute of Science, achieving distinction on her career as an engineer with TELCO (now Tata Motors), Murty today serves as the chairperson of Infosys Foundation is also a writer in English and Kannada. With 30 books and over 200 titles, including novels, non-fiction, children's books, travelogues, technical books, and memoirs to her name. Her works have been translated into major Indian languages, selling over 26 lakh copies across the country is known for her advocacy of social causes and has travelled extensively abroad as a prominent voice for social awareness. Murty is actively involved in public healthcare initiatives with the Gates Foundation and has established orphanages contributed to rural development, advocated for computer and library facilities in Karnataka government schools, and founded the Murty Classical Library of India at Harvard University for her social work, Murty was awarded the Padma Shri in 2006 and the Padma Bhushan in 2023 by the Government of India, making her one of the recipients of the highest civilian honours her literary achievements, Murty has received seven honorary doctorates. Awards such as the RK Narayan Award for Literature, the Attimabbe Award for Excellence in Kannada Literature in 2011, and the Lifetime Achievement by Crossword Book Awards in 2018 reflect her significant impact Family MembersMurty counts among her famous family members, her husband and Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, and son-in-law and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak a career spanning decades, billionaire Narayana Murthy is known for his management techniques and eagerness to share knowledge with the youth in Sidlaghatta in Mysore, Karnataka to a middle-class Kannada family, Murthy enrolled in the National Institute of Engineering after his schooling and graduated with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering in 1967. Later in 1969, he got his Masters degree from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur in 1969 married Sudha Murty in 1978 and has two children Akshata Murthy and Rohan Murthy Sunak, Murty's son-in-law is an Oxford and Stanford University alumni. Sunak spent three years at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and later gained an MBA from Stanford in California, where he met his wife Akshata Murthy. He married Akshata in 2009 and the couple has two daughters, Krishna and Anoushka in Southampton to parents of Indian descent who migrated to Britain from East Africa. Sunak was educated at one of England's most renowned schools, Winchester, and then Oxford's change in fate was triggered by the resignation of Truss after her high-profile sacking and resignation in her cabinet, following a heavily criticised mini-budget that left the UK pound tumbling Truss's short stint as British prime minister, Rishi Sunak and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson were seen as frontrunners for the UK PM bid. UK High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis termed the appointment of the first Hindu Prime Minister to the UK, Rishi Sunak, a \"historic moment.\"

