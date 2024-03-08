Meet Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan's Presidential Candidate, 'Strongly' Backed By Shehbaz Sharif

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Asserting that Asif Ali Zardari is set to be elected as the next President of Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said there will be“strong coordination” between them, during a dinner hosted to honour leaders of allied parties, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Co-chairman and former President Asif Zardari was announced as the candidate for the upcoming presidential election on March 9, as stated by Sharif.“The coalition government secured two-thirds of the votes in the recent general elections and it would be reflected during the presidential election,” he added Read: Shehbaz Sharif thanks PM Modi for felicitating him upon re-election as Pakistan's prime ministerShehbaz Sharif likened Pakistan's significant challenges to the towering Himalayas, emphasizing their magnitude. Despite this, he expressed optimism that these challenges could be surmounted with a resolute commitment and sincerity, Sharif voiced concern regarding the poor indicators of the economy. He highlighted that the circular debt associated with gas and electricity stands at a staggering five trillion rupees. Additionally, he noted that Pakistan International Airlines owes 825 billion rupees, and electricity theft has surged to 500 billion rupees stated that he wished to increase the country's tax base to alleviate the problem of economic hardship, pointing out that Pakistan had a far lower tax-to-GDP ratio than its neighbours is Asif Ali Zardari?Born on July 21, 1955, Asif Ali Zardari hails from a prominent family in Karachi. His father, Hakim Ali Zardari, held the position of chief of the Baloch Zardari tribe and was also a seasoned politician associated with the Awami National Party. Growing up in Karachi, Zardari enjoyed a privileged upbringing owing to his family's affluence Read: Benazir Bhutto murder case: Pakistan court declares Pervez Musharraf fugitiveIn December 1987, Zardari tied the knot with Benazir Bhutto, marking a significant juncture in his personal life. From 1988 to 1996, he played a powerful albeit often discreet role during his wife's tenures as Prime Minister of Pakistan, his involvement in politics subjected him to a relentless campaign of retribution during Nawaz Sharif's tenure in Islamabad's political careerZardari's political career included two terms as a Member of the National Assembly, from 1990 to 1993 and from 1993 to 1996 has faced nearly 11 years of imprisonment on various charges, including corruption and murder, despite never being convicted. In 1990, he was accused of orchestrating an attack on an MQM camp, resulting in the death of Syed Adnan Haider, as well as charges of robbery and vandalism, as per a report by ORF Read: Pakistan Taliban claims it killed Benazir BhuttoAdditionally, he was alleged to have attached a remote-controlled bomb to the leg of UK-based tycoon Murtaza Bukhari in an extortion attempt. Both Pakistani and Western investigators have accused Zardari of embezzling up to $1.5 billion from government accounts his tenure as a Member of the National Assembly from 1993 to 1996, Zardari was charged with the murder of Murtaza Bhutto and detained under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance Read: Imran Khan claims Asif Ali Zardari hired a terrorist outfit to kill himDuring these periods, he occupied prominent ministerial roles such as Federal Minister for Environment and Minister for Investment. Despite sometimes operating behind the scenes, Zardari left a notable imprint on Pakistani politics January 2023, Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan alleged that former president Asif Ali Zardari had hatched a plan to assassinate him and also claimed that Zardari had given a contract to a terrorist outfit.(With inputs from agencies)

MENAFN08032024007365015876ID1107951858