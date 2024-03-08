Startup Mahakumbh To Host 3,000 Future Entrepreneurs On March 20, Uniting India\'S Brightest Minds In Entrepreneurship

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, 7 March 2024: Startup Mahakumbh, India\'s premier startup event, scheduled to be held from March 18-20, 2024 at Bharat Mandapam and Pragati Maidan, would host a special day dedicated to Future Entrepreneurs in India on March 20, 2024. With a focus on cultivating entrepreneurial spirit among students, the Future Entrepreneurs Day will gather close to 3,000 individuals handpicked by colleges and incubators nationwide for their inclination towards entrepreneurship. These aspiring entrepreneurs, hailing from multiple districts of India, represent the diverse talent and potential that India possesses.



The focus of Future Entrepreneurs Day is on inspiring these budding founders to create startups of tomorrow for India. Students will have the exclusive opportunity to connect with industry leaders, seasoned entrepreneurs, and like-minded peers. These interactions will not only foster meaningful relationships but also pave the way for future mentorships and collaborations, nurturing the next generation of innovators. Serving as a catalyst for the next generation of Indian entrepreneurs, showcasing the country\'s potential to innovate and lead in the global startup ecosystem, Future Entrepreneurs is a key part of Startup Mahakumbh.



\"Today\'s youth are not merely job seekers; they are the architects of India\'s future,\" remarked Prashanth Prakash, Member, Organising Committee, Startup Mahakumbh. \"Through the Future Entrepreneurs Day, we aim to empower these young minds to become job creators, driving innovation and progress in our society.\"



\"We are excited to welcome the brightest students from all corners of India to Startup Mahakumbh,\" added Madan Padaki, Member, Organising Committee, Startup Mahakumbh. \"Their participation will not only enrich the event but also contribute to shaping the destiny of India in the Amrit Kaal through the creation of startups of tomorrow.\"



While this platform is a celebration of the startup ecosystem, the future generation is a key part of the growth, acknowledged Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Member, Organising Committee, Startup Mahakumbh. Through the initiative we aim to celebrate and hone the can-do spirits of young and aspiring future entrepreneurs.



The event will also feature pitching and storytelling masterclasses, providing attendees with essential skills to communicate their ideas effectively. Moreover, interactions with angel investors will offer invaluable insights into investor expectations, preparing these budding entrepreneurs for future fundraising endeavors.



Additionally, the event will establish a structured learning program for participants, guiding them through the intricacies of entrepreneurship through a 30-hour online learning program, culminating in a certification. This initiative aims to democratize access to entrepreneurship education, ensuring that aspiring entrepreneurs across India have the resources they need to succeed.





About: Startup Mahakumbh is a first-of-its-kind event bringing together the entire startup ecosystem of India including startups, investors, incubators and accelerators, and industry leaders from several sectors. Spearheaded by the collaborative efforts of ASSOCHAM, nasscom, Bootstrap Incubation & Advisory Foundation, TiE and Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), the event will have sector-focused pavilions, which will showcase India\'s most innovative startups.



