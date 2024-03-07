Toll Brothers Climbs on Unveiling Parkside Village

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Salesforce Inaugurates Einstein Copilot

Virginia-based Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) shares brightened at first Thursday. The company which prides itself on being the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the company's newest luxury home community, Parkside Village, is coming soon to the D.C. Metro area. The community will be located near the intersection of Hartland Drive and Fleetwood Road in Aldie, Virginia, and is expected to open for sale later this Spring 2024.

Parkside Village will offer an exquisite selection of new luxury single-family homes in Aldie. Home buyers will have the opportunity to choose from two collections of refined home designs and will enjoy the exceptional convenience and elegance of a quick move-in home with Designer Appointed Features. Floor plans will include two-car garages, open-concept kitchen/great room combos, luxurious primary bedroom suites, spacious secondary bedrooms, and finished basements. Homes in Parkside Village will be priced from $1 million, and each home will be built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.

Parkside Village is centrally located just minutes from the expansive Hal & Berni Hanson Regional Park, Brambleton Town Center, Dulles Landing, and a number of wineries and breweries. Commuters will enjoy convenient access to Washington, D.C. and beyond via nearby Interstate 66, Route 15, US Route 50, and Interstate Dulles Toll Road/Route 267.

TOL shares gained $2.07, or 1.8%, to $120.24.









