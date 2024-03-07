EBRD Headquarters In London Hosts Celebration Of Azerbaijan Day, Novruz Holiday

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The headquarters of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in London hosted the celebration of Azerbaijan Day and Novruz Holiday, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso, Regional Director for the Caucasus Alkis Drakinos, Director for Azerbaijan Yasemin Girici, members of the bank's board and management team, heads of relevant departments, and Azerbaijani citizens working at the bank.

In his opening speech, EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso spoke about the successful relations between the Bank and Azerbaijan, the implemented projects, and the contributions made to the development of the region. Expressing his satisfaction with participating in the event, Odile Renaud-Basso emphasised his positive outlook on future cooperation prospects and highlighted the importance of close collaboration with Azerbaijan for the successful organisation of COP-29.

Subsequently, Regional Director for the Caucasus Alkis Drakinos addressed the successful implementation of extensive transportation and infrastructure projects. Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Elin Suleymanov, discussed the significance of collaboration with the Bank in Azerbaijan, emphasising the importance of joint projects. The ambassador underscored the importance of COP-29 for the entire region, highlighting the relevance of continuous development, transitioning to recovered energy, and addressing economic development issues, including the importance of the corridors passing through Azerbaijan's territory, including the Middle Corridor, for the world and the region.

The ambassador then spoke about the Novruz holiday, its history, and traditions, expressing confidence that Novruz, symbolising renewal, would mark the beginning of a new era in the region and the world.

Following the speeches, a concert featuring Azerbaijani and international classical music gems was performed by renowned violinist Ceyla Seyidova.