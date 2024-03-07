EBRD Headquarters In London Hosts Celebration Of Azerbaijan Day, Novruz Holiday

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
The headquarters of the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD) in London hosted the celebration of Azerbaijan
Day and Novruz Holiday, Azernews reports.
The event was attended by EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso,
Regional Director for the Caucasus Alkis Drakinos, Director for
Azerbaijan Yasemin Girici, members of the bank's board and
management team, heads of relevant departments, and Azerbaijani
citizens working at the bank.
In his opening speech, EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso spoke
about the successful relations between the Bank and Azerbaijan, the
implemented projects, and the contributions made to the development
of the region. Expressing his satisfaction with participating in
the event, Odile Renaud-Basso emphasised his positive outlook on
future cooperation prospects and highlighted the importance of
close collaboration with Azerbaijan for the successful organisation
of COP-29.
Subsequently, Regional Director for the Caucasus Alkis Drakinos
addressed the successful implementation of extensive transportation
and infrastructure projects. Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the United
Kingdom, Elin Suleymanov, discussed the significance of
collaboration with the Bank in Azerbaijan, emphasising the
importance of joint projects. The ambassador underscored the
importance of COP-29 for the entire region, highlighting the
relevance of continuous development, transitioning to recovered
energy, and addressing economic development issues, including the
importance of the corridors passing through Azerbaijan's territory,
including the Middle Corridor, for the world and the region.
The ambassador then spoke about the Novruz holiday, its history,
and traditions, expressing confidence that Novruz, symbolising
renewal, would mark the beginning of a new era in the region and
the world.
Following the speeches, a concert featuring Azerbaijani and
international classical music gems was performed by renowned
violinist Ceyla Seyidova.
MENAFN07032024000195011045ID1107947382
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.