Hartal Called In Puducherry On Friday Against Drug Menace, Crime

Puducherry, March 7( IANS) After the sexual assault and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Puducherry recently, the city will witness a 'hartal' (strike) on Friday against drug menace and crime in the city, in which several political parties are likely to participate.

As per reports, the girl was allegedly kidnapped, raped, and murdered by some drug addicts leading to political parties accusing Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and his party All India N.R Congress of police inaction leading to the dastardly act.

The decomposed body of the girl was found inside a drain near her residence in Puducherry on Tuesday. She had gone missing from her house on March 2.

The strike has been called to highlight the drug menace in the Union Territory and the corresponding crimes that the city is witnessing of late.

Meanwhile, Puducherry Home Minister and senior BJP leader A. Namassivayam told mediapersons that the victim girl could not be traced alive as there was no evidence available. He also said the government would take strong action against any police officer found guilty of dereliction of duty.

Namassivayam said a special police team led by Superintendent of Police, R. Kalaivannan, and SP (East), Lakshmi Soujanya, is conducting the probe into the sexual assault and murder of the nine-year-old girl. DIG Brijendra Kumar Yadav is in charge of the entire investigation.