Saudi Visa For Montenegro, Dutch, Polish, Norway, New Zealand

SAUDI VISA FOR MONTENEGRIN CITIZENS

The Saudi Arabia e-Visa service now makes it easy for Montenegrins to visit Saudi Arabia. This electronic visa system allows passengers to apply and receive their visas entirely online, making the process quick and easy. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia eVisa is an electronic visa that allows citizens from around 50 countries to visit Saudi Arabia for tourism purposes. In 2019, the Saudi government established the tourist eVisa to streamline visa applications and welcome foreign visitors. Multiple entries are allowed with the Saudi Arabia online visa. This implies that you can take it with you on multiple trips to the country. It allows for a 90-day stay with each entry into the nation, for a total of 180 days throughout its validity. The online Saudi visa is valid for one year from the date of issue. It is the quickest and simplest approach to obtain permission to enter Saudi Arabia. Simply complete a brief Saudi visa application online and you will receive your Saudi Arabia eVisa through email.

SAUDI ARABIA VISA REQUIREMENTS



A passport must be valid for at least 6 months from the intended date of entry in Saudi Arabia.

Providing a current email address at which to receive the Saudi Arabia visa online. Paying the Saudi eVisa fee with a valid debit or credit card.

