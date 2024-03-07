HBKU Announces Qatari Faculty Development Fellowship Program

(MENAFN- HBKU Media) Doha, March 6, 2024 - Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) Office of the Provost announces the launch of the Qatari Faculty Development Fellowship Program (QFDFP), an initiative designed to develop talented Qatari nationals and offer them the opportunity to join the university’s faculty.



The QFDFP initiative is open to Qataris who have either been admitted to or graduated from PhD degree programs recognized by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in Qatar. It will provide support in the form of sponsorships to eligible individuals on two tracks: the Professional Development track, and the Sponsorship Award track.



The Professional Development track will help Qatari PhD holders pursue a postdoctoral assignment at an esteemed institution outside Qatar approved by HBKU. The Sponsorship Award track will provide assistance to Qatari master’s degree holders admitted to an appropriate PhD program outside of Qatar or exceptional bachelor’s degree holders who aim to pursue a PhD program. In all cases the field of study would need to fit and be approved by the university.



Throughout the course of their graduate studies or postdoctoral assignments participants will be affiliated with a designated college or research institute depending upon their specialization. Upon completion of their chosen tracks, and subject to the satisfaction of pre-employment criteria, participants will then be offered a faculty appointment at one of HBKU’s six colleges or three research institutes.



The QFDFP will be offered on an annual basis beginning in 2024. For detailed information on the Qatari Faculty Development Fellowship Program and the application process, please visit #QFDP-1.



Commenting on the QFDFP’s launch, Dr. Michael J. Benedik, Provost, HBKU said: “Through this initiative, we are looking to tap into the Qatari community’s vast potential and support its citizens in pursuing fulfilling careers in academics or research. The QFDFP also supports HBKU’s mission to build capacity in Qatar in support of an inclusive, high-quality research and education ecosystem in the country.”



A member of QF, HBKU strives to empower students and engage alumni to develop skills and competencies through diverse, multidisciplinary educational and social learning opportunities. For information, please visit hbku.edu.qa







