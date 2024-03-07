Women's Day 2024: Bajaj Markets Empowers Choices With Multiple Credit Card Options

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India On the occasion of International Women's Day, Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv reaffirms its commitment to empowering women through accessible financial solutions. It offers 30+ credit cards that can support women with their financial needs, with exclusive benefits, rewards, or flexible payment options.



1. Lifestyle Homecentre SBI Card



Joining Fee: Rs. 499 + GST

Feature: Get 10 reward points on shopping at Landmark and partner stores Best Suited For: Shopping





2. YES Bank ACE Credit Card



Joining Fee: Rs. 399 + GST

Feature: Accelerated rewards points based on spends Best Suited For: Rewards





3. IndusInd Bank Platinum Aura Edge Credit Card



Joining Fee: NIL

Feature: 1% surcharge waiver on fuel spends across gas stations Best Suited For: Fuel





One can easily apply for these credit cards online through the Bajaj Markets app or website. The process is quick and requires minimal paperwork. Apart from credit cards, women can find other financial products like loans, insurance, and investments on Bajaj Markets, which can support their financial journey.





Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv and one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India, is a digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer“India ka Financial Supermarket”. A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals. Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then built a very strong business as a techfin. It offers a wide gamut of Digital Technology Services which span across Digital Applications, Enterprise Solutions, Data Engineering, Business Analytics, Quality Engineering, and Cloud Services.





Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience“India ka Financial Supermarket”.