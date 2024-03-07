Powered Now Congratulates Quarrybank Plumbing On Winning Installation Company Of The Year At The KBB Review Retail And Design Awards 2024

(MENAFN- Pressat) Powered Now, the leading job management app, proudly extends its warmest congratulations to Steven Hume of Quarrybank Plumbing for being honoured with the esteemed 'Installation Company of the Year' award at the highly acclaimed KBB Review Retail and Design Awards 2024.

The KBB Review Retail and Design Awards recognise excellence and innovation within the kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom industry, making Steven Hume's achievement a testament to his unwavering dedication, expertise, and commitment to excellence in plumbing installation.

In response to his nomination for the Installer of the Year award at the HPM Awards in February, Steven Hume shared his sentiments: "It is a huge honour to be nominated for the 'Installer of the Year' award as it is a reflection of all the efforts I've been putting into creating my business for the past six years. My main objective at Quarrybank Plumbers is to be able to provide the best possible experience to my customers, and the nomination for me means that I must be doing something right and my work is not only recognised by the local community but also by industry experts."

Steven's exceptional dedication to providing unparalleled service and information directly to his customers sets him apart as an installer. With nearly 30 years of direct experience and a team of 11 individuals who share his values and passion, Steven's commitment to excellence shines through in every project undertaken by Quarrybank Plumbing.

One of Steven's recent initiatives includes providing green energy solutions for households in Cheshire, aiming to reduce the carbon footprint in the area. This dedication to sustainability and innovation aligns perfectly with Powered Now's mission to empower professionals to embrace environmentally friendly practices.

Quarrybank's ecstatic announcement on social media (@ quarrybank__plumbers ) further emphasises their gratitude and dedication to providing top-notch customer service and reducing the carbon footprint in the community. This recognition is a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the plumbing industry.

Powered Now supports professionals like Steven Hume and Quarrybank Plumbing with innovative tools and technologies to boost efficiency and business success technologies to streamline operations, enhance productivity, and drive business success.



Quarrybank Plumbing is a reputable plumbing company dedicated to providing high-quality installation services for residential and commercial clients. With a focus on professionalism, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction, Quarrybank Plumbing has earned a stellar reputation in the industry.

