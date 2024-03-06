Turkish Security Forces Conduct Joint Operations Against PKK

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ANKARA, Mac 7 (NNN-TRT) – The Turkish gendarmerie and police, destructed a total of 59 caves, bunkers, and explosive depots, belonging to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), in joint operations across nine eastern and southern provinces, a cabinet minister said yesterday.

The operations involved 2,866 security personnel, Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya said, in a post on social media platform X. The Turkish minister did not reveal the time frame of the operations.

During the operations, the gendarmerie and police seized a significant haul of ammunition, including one anti-tank missile, two guided missiles, 184 rocket launcher propelled grenades, 701 grenades, 1,303 detonators, five lava guns, eight rocket launchers, 42 anti-tank ammunition, 57 anti-aircraft ammunition, seven sniper rifles, and seven AK-47 assault rifles, according to Yerlikaya.

The Turkish security forces have recently ramped up operations against the PKK, after the group killed 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq in Dec, last year.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has rebelled against the Turkish government for more than three decades.– NNN-TRT

