Lulu Hypermarket Extends Financial Support To QSRSN

LuLu Hypermarket extended a significant financial contribution to the Qatar Society for Rehabilitation of Special Needs (QSRSN) Wednesday as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) framework, a statement said.

In a ceremony at LuLu Hypermarket's regional headquarters along D-Ring Road, LuLu Group Qatar regional manager Shanavas Padiyath led the official handover of a cheque worth QR100,000 to QSRSN public relations co-ordinator Dheyaa Khaled Alshmare.

By aligning with QSRSN's noble vision, LuLu Hypermarket aims to illuminate the lives of individuals with special needs, assuaging their insecurities and integrating them into the societal fabric, thereby enabling them to avail their rightful entitlements, it was explained.

QSRSN, a charitable society under the aegis of the Department of Social Affairs at the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, facilitates holistic rehabilitation encompassing social, psychological, educational and physical facets for individuals with special needs.

Central to the ethos of QSRSN is its unwavering commitment to aligning its endeavours with Islamic principles while respecting the rich cultural heritage and unique societal nuances of Qatar.

In its relentless pursuit of innovation, the Society continually evolves its services and programmes to keep pace with the dynamic urban and humanitarian landscape of Qatari society.

LuLu Hypermarket's benevolent gesture underscores the symbiotic relationship between corporate entities and social institutions, wherein mutual collaboration fosters sustainable development and societal progress. By extending a helping hand to QSRSN, LuLu Hypermarket not only fulfills its corporate obligations but also epitomises the spirit of empathy and compassion that transcends business imperatives.

Moreover, LuLu Hypermarket's CSR initiatives resonate deeply with its stakeholders, engendering a sense of pride and loyalty among employees, customers and partners.

Through strategic philanthropy and community engagement, LuLu Hypermarket reinforces its position as a socially responsible corporate entity, contributing meaningfully to the welfare of society, the statement added.

