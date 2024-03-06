Musk Says Will Drop Lawsuit If Openai Changes Name To Closedai

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said that he will drop the lawsuit if OpenAI changes its name to 'ClosedAI'.

The tech billionaire recently sued the ChatGPT-maker and its CEO Sam Altman, alleging they breached their original contractual agreements around AI.

OpenAI then hit back at Musk's lawsuit, saying as the company discussed a for-profit structure in order to further the mission, "Musk wanted us to merge with Tesla or he wanted full control".

"We're sharing some facts about our relationship with Elon Musk, and we intend to move to dismiss all of his claims," OpenAI posted on X. To that, Musk replied: "Change your name to ClosedAI and I will drop the lawsuit."

The Tesla CEO also said "OpenAI needs to stop living a lie", while responding to a post on 'X'.

In its latest blog post, OpenAI alleged that Musk wanted "majority equity, initial board control, and to be CEO". In the middle of these discussions, "he withheld funding".

OpenAI co-founders Greg Brockman, Ilya Sutskever, John Schulman, Sam Altman, and Wojciech Zaremba said that "we couldn't agree to terms on a for-profit with Elon because we felt it was against the mission for any individual to have absolute control over OpenAI".

Musk left OpenAI, saying there needed to be a relevant competitor to Google/DeepMind and that he was going to do it himself. He said he'd be supportive of us finding our own path.