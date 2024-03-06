R. Madhavan Was 'Stunned' When He Was Asked To Play Villain In 'Shaitaan'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Actor R. Madhavan, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming theatrical film 'Shaitaan', has shared that he was "stunned" when he learnt about playing the villain in the film, which also features Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn and Jyotika.

In the film, Madhavan essays the role of a man who enters the holiday home of Ajay and Jyotika's characters while they're on a vacation.

He then casts a black magic spell on their daughter and takes her under his control.

Speaking about the audience's reaction to his villainous avatar, Madhavan said, "I am very excited about the response that the trailer, and 'Shaitaan' are receiving. I did not expect this level of appreciation. We are keeping our fingers crossed for this film. I was offered this film by Kumar Ji (the producer) when I was shooting for a Tamil film in summer last year in Chennai, and he just said, 'I don't want to talk to you, this is the film that you are doing'."

He further mentioned, "I thought I was offered the father's role. That's when Kumar Ji said, 'Before you say anything, we want you to play the Villain'. I was quite stunned, and I was amazed that Ajay sir would want to give that role to me. I see the intelligence behind it now. I hope I've done justice to it, but looking at the response so far, we are all very elated, and I hope that we live up to the expectation."

The actor also revealed the reaction of all his friends after they saw the trailer of the film.

He said, "Well, a lot of my friends and people are finding it quite incredible that I have managed to pull off the role of a Shaitaan. They are looking at me very strangely nowadays. In fact, a lot of my fans have said, 'We know that after watching 'Shaitaan', we'll have to watch 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' and my other romantic films a couple of times to get rid of the acidity, I believe... but I am very nervous at the same time because this is something I've never done before. This level of evilness is something I did not expect to portray, and I am hoping that it sticks."

Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, 'Shaitaan' is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The film will debut in theatres on March 8.