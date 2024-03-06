Former NATO director says German chancellor lacks leadership appearance

(MENAFN) Anders Fogh Rasmussen, the former Danish Prime Minister and ex-NATO Secretary-General, has voiced criticism of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, stating that Germany requires a more decisive leader amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict. In an interview with the Swiss daily Neue Zuercher Zeitung (NZZ), Rasmussen expressed his concerns about Chancellor Scholz's perceived slow and hesitant approach, emphasizing the need for more proactive leadership, especially during times of war.



Rasmussen highlighted that Chancellor Scholz's leadership style might be hindering Germany from receiving due credit for its significant financial support to Ukraine, second only to the United States. The former NATO chief urged Scholz to adopt a more offensive stance and act decisively to enhance Germany's role in supporting Ukraine, especially following the leaked conversation among senior Luftwaffe officers discussing the potential use of German-made Taurus missiles to strike the Crimean Bridge.



The interview comes in the aftermath of the German parliament's decision not to send the Taurus missiles to Ukraine, despite Chancellor Scholz signing a security pact with Kiev.



Rasmussen expressed his confusion regarding this decision, suggesting that the European Union needs to transition to a war economy and supply Ukraine with all necessary weapons.



Additionally, he advocated for NATO to promptly extend an invitation for Ukraine to join the alliance, encompassing the entire country, including the occupied territories.



This article delves into Rasmussen's critique of Chancellor Scholz's leadership style, exploring the implications of a perceived lack of decisiveness on Germany's role in supporting Ukraine. It also examines the former NATO chief's call for a more assertive approach from Germany, considering the geopolitical dynamics and the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe.





