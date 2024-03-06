Indian Navy To Commission First Squadron Of MH 60R Seahawk Choppers In Kochi Today - Here Are 8 Things To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "MH 60R Seahawk news: The first squadron of the Indian Navy's newly inducted MH 60R Seahawk multi-role choppers is all set to be commissioned to the force on Wednesday, March 6 in Kerala's Kochi. The Navy said the commissioning would mark a \"pivotal moment\" in India's defence modernisation journey helicopters will be commissioned in the INAS 334 squadron and are expected to improve the Navy's operational capability in the Indian Ocean region, which has been witnessing increasing Chinese military forays are seven things you need to know about the new MH 60R Seahawk:The first MH 60R Seahawks chopper squadron will be commissioned in the Indian Navy as INAS 334 the framework of foreign military sales, an agreement was signed with the US for the procurement of these helicopters in February 2020 induction of Seahawk choppers is believed to significantly enhance the maritime prowess of the force. \"The MH 60R helicopter would enhance India's blue-water capabilities, extending the operational reach of the Navy and supporting sustained naval operations across spectrums and over vast maritime domains,\" the Navy said to a statement from the Navy, the Seahawk helicopter has been rigorously tested in Indian Reference Atmosphere (IRA) conditions and is fully integrated into the fleet helicopter, with its \"advanced weapons, sensors and avionics\", is designed for anti-submarine warfare, and anti-surface warfare. The Seahawk chopper will also help in search and rescue and medical evacuation among other operations.\"The advanced weapons, sensors and avionics suite make the Seahawks ideal for the Indian Navy's maritime security needs, offering enhanced capabilities for both conventional as well as asymmetric threats,\" the Navy said to the Indian Navy, the deployment of Seahawk in the Indian Ocean Region would strengthen the force's maritime presence, \"dissuading potential threats and ensuring a secure and safe environment in this strategically crucial region\".\"The commissioning of the Seahawks underscores the Indian Navy's steadfast dedication to fortifying maritime security, aligning seamlessly with the Government of India's visionary goal of ensuring security and growth for all in the region,\" the Navy said.(With PTI inputs)

