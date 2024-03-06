Top Indian Women Founders To Share Innovation Stories At 'Startup Mahakumbh'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) The much-awaited 'Startup Mahakumbh', the largest celebration of Indian startups, will witness top women founders who will share their innovation stories and highlight their pivotal role within the ecosystem.

The event, themed 'Bharat Innovates' is scheduled to be held from March 18-20 at Bharat Mandapam and Pragati Maidan.

Women leaders, including Nivruti Rai, MD & CEO, Invest India; Falguni Nayar, Founder & CEO of Nykaa; Nidhi Pant, Co-founder, S4S Technologies; Ghazal Alagh, Co-founder Mamaearth, among other will share their expertise on fostering innovation, scaling businesses effectively, and navigating the entrepreneurial journey.

"At Startup Mahakumbh, we're not just showcasing startups; we're enabling an ecosystem where women lead with resilience and creativity, driving forward the global narrative of Indian entrepreneurship," said Debjani Ghosh, President, Nasscom, who will be present at the event, in a statement.

"Startup Mahakumbh showcases the critical role of women in shaping an inclusive future for the startup community. We aim to inspire and nurture the spirit of entrepreneurship among young women, encouraging them to lead with innovation," added Archana Jahagirdar, Member, Organising Committee, Startup Mahakumbh.

The event is reflective of India's growth story, said Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal, last month. The Minister said that the startup sector has proved its capability to innovate with ideas across various sectors like mobility, food, textiles, etc.

The premier gathering will also bring together a diverse group of participants from the startup ecosystem, including startups, incubators, venture capitalists, accelerators, who will facilitate insightful discussions across sectors including AI + SaaS, D2C/consumer brands, agritech, fintech, deep tech, biotech and pharma, incubators, climate tech, e-sports, and B2B manufacturing.

The event will also feature an exhibition of over 1000+ startups, 10+ thematic tracks, 1000+ investors, 500+ incubators & accelerators, 5000+ conference delegates, 10+ country delegations, 5000+ future entrepreneurs and 40,000+ business visitors.