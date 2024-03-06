Government Additionally Allocates UAH 9.3B For Rapid Recovery Program

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the allocation of UAH 9.3 billion for the rapid recovery of the regions.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at a government meeting on Tuesday, according to Ukrinform.

"We are continuing the rapid recovery. Today, we are allocating UAH 9.3 billion from the fund for the elimination of the consequences of armed aggression for the Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Kherson, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions," he said.

According to the head of government, these funds will be used to repair residential buildings, schools, hospitals, and critical infrastructure.

As Ukrinform reported, in 2023, about UAH 30 billion in the Russian assets seized in Ukraine was spent by the Ukrainian government on the country's recovery purposes..