Bp To Complete Solar Power Plant Construction In Liberated Jabrayil

Within the framework of the Shafag Project, the construction
works of the photovoltaic (PV) solar power plant (SPP) will begin
in the second half of this year in Jabrayil district, which is part
of the Eastern Zangazur economic region of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Aaron Shane, the chief
environmental and social planning specialist of Lightsource bp
company, as he said at the discussion of the initial version of the
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA).
The construction work within the project is expected to last for
about 18 months. The document will be submitted to the Ecology
Ministry in March, and it is expected to be approved in April.
It should be noted that the Shafaq Project is implemented by bp.
Preparations for the construction of the SPP were carried out by
Lightsource bp company.
The potential environmental and socio-economic impacts of the
activities to be carried out under the ESIA Shafag project are
reviewed, and the recommended mitigation measures are described.
The ESIA process aims to ensure that any negative impacts of the
proposed works on the environment and the socio-economic sphere are
identified, minimised, and, if possible, eliminated.
It is worth noting that the SPP will cover an area of
approximately 802 hectares and will have a capacity of 240
megawatts of alternating current (MVtAC). The project includes the
design, supply, engineering, construction, installation, testing,
commissioning, and operation phase of a 240 MWtAC PV solar power
plant.
