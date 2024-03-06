Preparation Of Qualified Personnel Should Start From School: DG, Rosatom Corporate Academy

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

A seminar on,“Human capital: in search of real prospects for young leaders in today's world” was held on the sideline of the ongoing World Youth Festival 2024 in Russia.

Speakers at the seminar opined that young qualified personnel play a key role not only in the development of companies but also in the development of national economies. They discussed issues like the possibilities of a talented and ambitious young man in the modern world, as well as the steps to be taken by states, corporates, and NGOs to attract potential people, even from foreign countries.

Yulia Uzhakina, Director General of the Rosatom Corporate Academy, Karin Kneissl, Ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria, Kirill Shamalov, a Russian businessperson, and other experts spoke at the seminar.

In her speech, Yulia Uzhakina noted,“All Rosatom projects are large-scale, with a long life cycle for example nuclear power plants, whose life span from launch to decommissioning is about a hundred years.

With such a scale of work, it is necessary to keep in mind that the youth will take responsibility for the development and management of these projects in the future. Therefore, training highly qualified personnel, starting from secondary school, is an urgent need.”

“Career prospects and success of future professionals are a two-way responsibility. It is the responsibility of the business, the employer, to create conditions for unlocking the potential of young people. As for the young professionals themselves, they need to understand their strengths and make efforts to develop them. On our part, we provide all the opportunities for self-fulfillment of employees – both professionally and personally. In addition, of course, we work with those who are yet to come to Rosatom – with schoolchildren and university students. In working with schoolchildren, we pay special attention to parents and teachers, who play a key role in determining the abilities and accordingly building the children's further trajectory.”

The seminar also touched upon issues of international educational partnership. The speakers were unanimous that such global cooperation stimulates education, science, and industry, helps create new jobs, improves the quality of life, and ultimately contributes to the sustainable development of the world as a whole.

Rosatom is engaged in the comprehensive training of highly qualified personnel – Russian and foreign specialists for the implementation of nuclear energy projects around the world – and helps partner countries establish national nuclear education systems.

20 thousand young leaders in the fields of education, science, international cooperation, culture, volunteering and charity, sports, business, and media are attending the World Youth Festival 2024. Nearly 10 thousand participants from dozens of countries including Bangladesh are participating in the festival. Rosatom is the major partner of the World Youth Festival since its inception.