Red Sea Global partners with Amazon Payment Services to enable seamless and secure online payments for luxury destination travelers in Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — March 6, 2024: Amazon Payment Services, a regional leader in digital payments across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has announced a partnership with luxury tourism developer Red Sea Global (RSG), the multi-project developer behind some of the world’s most ambitious tourism destinations. Through this partnership, Amazon Payment Services and Red Sea Global are collaborating to enhance the online payment experience for international and local travelers in Saudi Arabia. The agreement will see Amazon Payment Services deliver its all-in-one suite of payment solutions tailored to Red Sea Global’s customer needs.



Through this partnership, Amazon Payment Services is extending its core payment processing services to enable Red Sea Global travelers to seamlessly book and pay for their holidays online. Amazon Payment Services is dedicated to providing security and convenience through its innovative payment methods to customers, from the moment they decide to book a stay at any Red Sea Global property.



Peter George, Managing Director, Amazon Payment Services, commented: “We are excited to support Red Sea Global, and their customers, through this new partnership that allows us to enhance the payment experience for luxury travelers through our innovative and tailor-made payment solutions. Our payment methods fully and seamlessly integrate with Red Sea Global’s infrastructure, making their offering even more accessible, reliable, and easy-to-use.”



Bringing the ease and versatility of digital payments to sectors that are well-established such as online retail, Amazon Payment Services continues to support Saudi Arabia’s digital economy and ambition of becoming a cashless society. Through collaborations of this nature, Amazon Payment Services continues to partner up with industry leaders to empower Saudi Arabia’s citizens and businesses in the process. Through its efforts, the company continues to contribute to a diversified financial sector, in alignment with the Saudi Vision 2030 aim to support the Tourism & Heritage sector.



Commenting on the partnership, the Executive Director of Information Technology at Red Sea Global, Dr. Ahmed Al Suhaili, said: “Red Sea Global is thrilled to partner with Amazon Payment Services on a journey that will be transformational for us, and our customers. Our vision has always been to offer exceptional experiences to our travelers, and this tie-up takes us a step closer to achieving that goal. By collaborating with Amazon Payment Services, we ensure convenient, secure and efficient payment processes for our guests and help enhance the luxury tourism landscape in Saudi Arabia. Our guest journey must match the grandeur of our destinations and Amazon Payment Services promises a best-in-class payment experience for our visitors.”



Red Sea Global, a multi-project tourism and construction developer, boasts three world-leading destinations – The Red Sea, Amaala and Thuwal – spanning more than 32,000 square kilometers and with 79 hotels in total. With dozens more projects to be announced along the Red Sea west coast, the developer has set the stage for an ambitious transformation of Saudi Arabia’s tourism landscape.



Alongside Red Sea Global’s revamp of the kingdom’s luxury tourism industry, travelers can expect unparalleled payment convenience via Amazon Payment Services and its leading-edge payment solutions. The future of luxury travel is being transformed, one secure online payment at a time.



Amazon Payment Services enables payments on Amazon stores in the MENA region including Amazon.ae, Amazonand Amazon.eg, in addition to supporting other merchants and businesses across the region. The company’s services are available for businesses in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.





MENAFN06032024005178011710ID1107941309