NORWEGIAN SEAFOOD COUNCIL SHARES BENEFITS OF FJORD TROUT TO MARK WORLD OBESITY DAY

(MENAFN- Mid-East) A champion of Norwegian seafood and its origins, the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC) is honouring, World Obesity Day with a celebration of Norwegian Fjord Trout – a nutritious and delicious seafood option that supports a healthy lifestyle.

With 51 per cent of the world's population expected to be overweight or obese by 2035, according to a 2022 report from the World Obesity Federation – and the UAE having been assigned with a national obesity risk score of 7/10, with 10 being the highest – the council is underscoring the importance of incorporating wholesome, fresh, and sustainable alternatives, such as Norwegian Fjord Trout, into diets to combat health risks and prioritise overall wellbeing.

While there are several varieties of trout, the Norwegian Fjord Trout is a rainbow trout.. Harvested from the clean, clear, cold salt waters of Norway's fjords, where the Arctic meets the warm Gulf Stream, Norwegian Fjord Trout is reliably sourced, sustainably farmed, and is in season all year round.

Known for its deep red orange colour and beautiful white marbling, the fish's fresh flavour and firm texture make it the perfect protein choice for raw, marinated, or lightly cooked dishes. Norwegian Fjord Trout typically grow to a weight of two-to-five kilograms, which is slightly smaller than the Atlantic salmon, with a slightly rounder head and similar silver skin.

The Fjord Trout typically stores most of its fat in its abdomen, making the fish flesh leaner. Naturally low in calories and saturated fats and packed to the brim with protein – only 2 ounces of trout contain 77% of the recommended daily in-take of B12.

Trout is also rich in vitamin D, essential for maintaining bone strength and health, along with omega-3 fatty acids that contribute to sustaining brain health and has been linked to a reduced risk of obesity-related conditions such as cardiovascular disease and inflammation, ideal for those seeking to manage their weight effectively without compromising on taste or quality.

Commenting on the importance of incorporating Norwegian Fjord Trout into a balanced diet, Ingelill Jacobsen, responsible for the Middle East, said:“Norwegian Fjord Trout is a premium, niche product renowned for its exceptional quality and exquisite taste, as well as its unrivalled nutritional benefits. Filled with essential vitamins and nutrients, and proven to support heart health, bone density, and brain function. The vibrant and delicate Fjord Trout has long been a favourite of chefs, health advocates, and seafood connoisseurs around the world. Its unique environmental origins, paired with generations of time-tested aquaculture practices and high standards of industry craftsmanship, ensure that the Norwegian Fjord Trout stands out as an amazing health option of lean seafood.”

As Fjord Trout is often more sensitive to high temperatures than salmon is, it requires careful preparation. Cooking the fish at a low temperature will bring out the optimal flavour, texture, and colour, with the ideal core temperature ranging from 40-48 degrees Celsius. For even better results, brine the trout in 10 per cent waterbrine for approximately 10 minutes before cooking. The finished fillet pairs well with both intense and subtle flavours, making it a versatile protein that can be used in a variety of dishes.

