Vande Bharat Express Network Expands: Two New Trains To Connect Patna To Lucknow, Ayodhya And Siligudi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Indian Railways network, known for its affordability and widespread reach, is adding two new Vande Bharat Express trains to its fleet. Both originating from Patna, these trains aim to enhance connectivity and provide a faster, more comfortable travel experience for passengers Read | Andhra train accident: Mishap happened as driver, assistant were watching cricket on phone, says Railway ministerThe first route connects Patna to Siligudi, covering a distance of 471 kilometers in just 7 hours. It departs Siligudi at 6:00 AM, reaching Patna by 1:00 PM. The return journey starts at 3:00 PM from Patna Junction, reaching Siligudi by 10:00 PM Read | Railway unions threaten to stop all trains from May 1: Here's whyThis service operates six days a week, excluding Tuesdays, with maintenance conducted at New Jalpaigudi Station. This route caters to passengers travelling between eastern and northeastern India, offering a significant time reduction compared to conventional trains Read | Jamtara train accident Highlights: 2 dead as train runs over commuters, President says 'extremely saddening'The second route connects Patna to Lucknow, with a stopover at the holy city of Ayodhya. While the exact schedule is still being finalized, the train is expected to depart Patna around 6:00 AM and arrive in Lucknow by 10:30 PM. It will travel via DDU (Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction), providing a faster and more convenient alternative to existing travel options between these two major cities runs and checks for this train have already begun, and the final schedule is expected to be announced soon addition of these two Vande Bharat Express trains signifies the Indian Railways' commitment to modernizing its infrastructure and improving passenger experience. These faster, more comfortable trains are expected to attract a wider range of travellers and further strengthen the nation's railway network.

