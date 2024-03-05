Pakistan Election Winners Denied Parliament Seats

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) After Pakistan's controversial elections, the Election Commission stated that candidates backed by Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, which won the most votes, aren't eligible for reserved seats in parliament.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party led by Imran Khan, the Muslim League faction led by Nawaz Sharif, and the People's Party led by Bilawal Bhutto were prominent contenders in these elections.

The Election Commission of Pakistan, in a notable delay described as unprecedented, declared independent candidates ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party in the election results. However, this party was deprived of forming a government due to not securing enough votes and the absence of a common symbol for government formation.

The latest decision by this commission announced on Monday, indicated that even the candidates supported by this party are not able to obtain reserved seats in the Pakistani parliament, with Pakistani media labeling this decision as another blow to Imran Khan, Pakistan's former prime minister.

The parliamentary elections in Pakistan, held amid political tensions and severe insecurity, concluded almost inconclusively, with the Muslim League faction of Nawaz and the People's Party bypassing their staunch rival (the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party) to agree on a coalition government formation.

Following this agreement, Shahbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif's younger brother, was introduced as the prime minister, and the national assemblies of this country are preparing for the selection of the president.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan, the leader of the leading party in these elections, and Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan's wife, have been sentenced to over 10 years in prison in several separate cases.

