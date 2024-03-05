Gate Startup Surpasses $160 Million Investment Volume

(MENAFN- B2Press) With the emergence of new use cases for blockchain technology, the number of cryptocurrency projects has increased, among which centralized exchange pre-sale platforms stand out as a way for these projects to meet investors. Dozens of new crypto projects have raised over $160 million in investments through Gate's pre-sale platform, Gate Startup.

TURKEY - The enthusiastic atmosphere in the cryptocurrency markets has also brought expectations of an altcoin bull run. The number of cryptocurrencies listed on the on-chain data platform CoinGecko is approaching 13,000, turning how promising innovative projects meet investors into a significant topic for cryptocurrency and blockchain developers. The support a crypto project receives from centralized exchanges plays a critical role in its success, intensifying the competition in this area. Gate, one of the world's leading global cryptocurrency exchanges, has facilitated over $160 million in investments for dozens of projects through its launch platform, Gate

Gate's Global Growth Operations Manager, Temir Gökalp, shared his thoughts, saying, "Gate Startup offers a platform where crypto investors can discover potential projects, become early investors, and earn income through airdrops, thus contributing new and quality projects to the ecosystem."

According to CryptoRank, based on current investment returns, all-time high investment returns, first exchange offerings, total investments, and 24-hour trading volume, Gate Startup ranks second among centralized exchange launch platforms. The annual percentage yield (APY) of projects listed on Gate Startup was 16.49%.

Comparing the first meeting moment of a crypto project with investors to public offerings in traditional markets, Temir Gökalp said, "The public offering, frequently discussed in our country lately, is implemented through launch platforms known as Launchpads in the crypto ecosystem. A project can see a robust response when listed on a reputable exchange. Gate Startup has facilitated the collection of $160 million in funds for projects it has supported and presented to investors in the Startup program. All users who complete the identity verification steps on Gate can meet new projects and become investors based on their VIP levels."

Temir Gökalp also mentioned a new analysis by CoinGecko, which found that market conditions affected airdrop earnings, stating, "An airdrop defines new projects giving away a portion of their supply to a certain number of investors for free. According to the analysis, 19 out of the 50 biggest airdrops, in other words, two out of five projects, reached their highest level during the 2021 bull run. Today, we are experiencing a period where Bitcoin surpasses the $60,000 mark, and market conditions are positive. At this point, we recommend our users, who also want to weight their portfolios with altcoins and be among the first to discover promising quality projects, to follow the dynamic listings of Gate Startup. Gate views the Startup product as not just a launchpad but an incubation center. Gate Startup is one of the world's largest token launch platforms."

Listing the criteria they consider when selecting projects for the launch platform, Gate's Global Growth Operations Director, Temir Gökalp, stated, "The visions, goals, token economies, and technical evaluations of projects are conducted by Gate's senior analysts. The backgrounds of CEOs and development teams are also researched. After all, the aim is to sign a success story and position ourselves as supporters of that story. After meticulous examination, we bring projects that meet certain criteria to investors with attractive launch plans. Our VIP system enables a fair pre-sale, and with Gate Startup, we aim to bring back the days when treasury projects, still talked about in crypto today, emerged. In this period when bull signals are strengthening, we provide a reliable launch platform worth exploring."

Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022