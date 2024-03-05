South East Asia Hybrid Cloud Market To Witness 22.00% CAGR Until 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ South East Asia Hybrid Cloud Market Report by Component (Solutions, Services), Organization Size (Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Vertical (Government and Public Sector, Healthcare, Banking, Finance, Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Retail, Information and Communication Technology, Manufacturing, and Others), and Country 2024-2032 ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the South East Asia hybrid cloud market growth , size, share, trends, price and forecasts. The market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 22.00% during 2024-2032.

South East Asia Hybrid Cloud Market Trends:

A hybrid cloud is a computational environment that blends components of both public and private clouds, enabling the sharing of data and applications between them. In this setup, organizations can benefit from the scalability and cost-effectiveness of public cloud services while retaining control over sensitive data and crucial applications via a private cloud or on-premises infrastructure. This approach offers adaptability, allowing businesses to harness the advantages of both cloud models to suit their specific requirements. For example, non-sensitive workloads can be hosted on the public cloud for easy access and scalability, while sensitive data and critical applications can remain on-premises or in a private cloud for heightened security and compliance. This architecture facilitates smooth integration and interoperability between different cloud environments, allowing data and applications to transition between them as necessary.

Organizations in Southeast Asia are undergoing digital transformation to enhance agility, innovation, and consumer experience. Hybrid cloud solutions facilitate the modernization of IT infrastructure while seamlessly integrating legacy systems with cloud-native applications, enabling companies to leverage emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and big data analytics to drive business growth and achieve a competitive edge. Furthermore, as the volume of sensitive data being generated and stored continues to increase, data security and compliance have become top priorities for organizations in Southeast Asia. Hybrid cloud solutions provide a balance between security and flexibility, enabling businesses to store sensitive data on-premises or in a private cloud while utilizing the scalability and cost-effectiveness of public cloud services for non-sensitive workloads. This approach aids organizations in complying with data protection regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA).

Moreover, as Southeast Asian businesses experience rapid growth, the need for scalable and flexible IT infrastructure solutions is on the rise. Hybrid cloud environments offer scalability to accommodate fluctuating workloads and seasonal demands, ensuring optimal performance and resource utilization. By seamlessly adjusting resources based on demand, organizations can prevent over-provisioning and reduce infrastructure costs while meeting the evolving needs of their business. Additionally, the Southeast Asia hybrid cloud market is witnessing increased collaboration between cloud service providers, technology vendors, and ecosystem partners to deliver integrated solutions tailored to the requirements of regional businesses. By partnering with local vendors and leveraging their expertise in cloud adoption and digital transformation, organizations can expedite their hybrid cloud journey and unlock new opportunities for innovation and growth.



South East Asia Hybrid Cloud Market Segmentation:

Component Insights:



Solutions

Services



Professional Services Managed Services

Organization Size Insights:



Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

Vertical Insights:



Government and Public Sector

Healthcare

Banking, Finance, Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Information and Communication Technology

Manufacturing Others

Country Insights:



Indonesia

Thailand

Singapore

Philippines

Vietnam

Malaysia Others

