Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 30,534: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Mac 5 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip, from the ongoing Zionist attacks, has risen to 30,534, the Palestine Health Ministry said in a statement yesterday.

According to the statement, the Zionist army killed 124 Palestinians and wounded 210 others, during the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 30,534, and injuries to 71,920, since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Oct 7, last year.

It noted that, some victims remain under the rubble, amid heavy bombardment and a lack of civil defence and ambulance crews.

The Zionist regime is launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct 7.– NNN-WAFA