Yango Showcases Autonomous Delivery Solutions At LEAP 2024 To Redefine Last-Mile Logistics In The GCC Market

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Yango, a global tech company, is set to revolutionise

the regional landscape of delivery services by bringing autonomous last mile delivery to the

region. Powered by state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and advanced robotics, Yango's last mile delivery solutions will be showcased at the LEAP 2024 international tech fair in Saudi Arabia.

The GCC market presents a promising opportunity for the adoption of autonomous delivery

technologies, given its conducive environment for innovation, growing demand for efficient

logistics solutions, and emphasis on sustainability. With ambitious plans to expand its reach in the region, Yango is seeking partnerships and collaborations to localize the autonomous delivery technology and serve the region.

Yango is committed to implementing its vision of being an integrator of global technologies into local communities. The concept of autonomous delivery reflects its dedication to efficiency, reliability, and sustainability, ensuring seamless delivery experiences for businesses and consumers alike.

The key features of the autonomous last mile delivery concept include:

 Efficient Navigation: Advanced navigation systems help optimize delivery routes and

minimize transit times.

 Reliable Performance: Built to withstand weather conditions and terrain, the technology

ensures that the packages are delivered safely and securely, maintaining the integrity of

deliveries from start to finish.

 Sustainable Operations: Powered by clean energy sources, the delivery mode

contributes to reducing carbon emissions and promoting eco-friendly practices, aligning

with the GCC's commitment to environmental sustainability.

Yango's portfolio of tech-enabled futuristic solutions is on display at LEAP 2024, where the

company presents its solutions for autonomous deliveries along with the entertainment super app Yango Play and the human-like AI assistant Yasmina.

Autonomous delivery is not the first concept that Yango has presented in the region. The

company has already unveiled the Yango ride-hailing service, Yango Maps, Yango Delivery,

Yango Play and Yasmina, an Arabic-speaking, human-like AI assistant.

Yango welcomes LEAP visitors to booth number H4.F30.

More visual material available here

About Yango:

Yango is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services for local enrichment. Yango ride-hailing service, Yango Maps, Yango Delivery, Yango Tech, Yango Play and Yasmina, an Arabic-speaking, human-like AI assistant, are available in the UAE.