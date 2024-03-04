PKL Review: Ashu Malik, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Emerge As Top Performers In Season 10

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, March 4 (IANS) The tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League ended with a bang as the Puneri Paltan lifted their maiden trophy after defeating Haryana Steelers 28-25 in Hyderabad on Friday. As an exciting season comes to an end, here is a look at the top performers and matches in Season 10.

Top Raiders

Ashu Malik (Dabang Delhi K.C.): Stepping in as captain after an injury ruled Naveen Kumar out for the season, the Dabang Delhi K.C. raider had an exceptional campaign. He scored 276 raid points as his team finished third on the league table, before losing to Patna Pirates in Eliminator 1. Malik recorded a whopping 15 Super 10s during the season.

Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers): He was the star for the two-time PKL champions as they secured the second spot in the league table. Deshwal scored 276 raid points in 23 matches to help the Jaipur Pink Panthers reach the semifinals for the second consecutive season. Deshwal also became the 10th player in history to record 700 raid points this season.

Pawan Sehrawat (Telugu Titans): Although his team may not have had the best of campaigns, Pawan Sehrawat put up fantastic performances once again. In 21 matches, he notched 156 successful raids and 202 raid points to his name. Sehrawat also recorded a kabaddi double - a Super 10 and a High 5 - against Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Top Defenders

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (Puneri Paltan): Displaying his prowess as arguably the best defender of PKL 10, the Iranian Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh led his team's defence to their maiden title. He scored 99 tackle points in 24 matches. He also recorded the most High 5s (11) in a particular season. Furthermore, Shadloui became the fastest to score 200 tackle points in the history of PKL.

Krishan (Patna Pirates): Three-time champions Patna Pirates were in good form this season as they reached the Semi-Finals, and Krishan was an important reason for that form. His 78 tackle points were the second-best in the league, earning them with 73 successful tackles. Krishan also recorded 6 High 5s in the tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Yogesh (Dabang Delhi K.C.): The right-corner for Delhi Dabang K.C. scored an impressive 74 tackle points in 23 matches. Yogesh, who recorded a total of 5 High 5s, also clinched the Mashal Sports New Young Player of the Season award this season.

Top All-Rounders

Aslam Inamdar (Puneri Paltan): The Puneri Paltan Captain Aslam Inamdar made vital contributions to the raiding and defence departments during the tenth season. He scored a total of 142 raid points and 26 tackle points to help the Pune side record the most number of points (96) in the points table and win the trophy.

Mohit Goyat (Puneri Paltan): Mohit Goyat emerged as one of the best all-rounders in the tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League. He scored a total of 122 raid points and 29 tackle points in Season 10. Goyat recorded a successful raid percentage of 41 and a successful tackle percentage of 57.

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (Puneri Paltan): Along with his contributions to the defense unit, Shadloui also picked up some crucial raid points for the Puneri Paltan. He scored a total of 27 raid points along with 99 tackle points in Season 10. Shadloui also set the record for the second most tackle points in a particular season.