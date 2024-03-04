EU energy ministers discuss unified plan to curb Russian LNG imports

(MENAFN) Spanish Energy Minister Teresa Ribera emphasized the necessity for the European Union to reach a unified stance on how member states can curtail their reliance on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG). Speaking as she arrived at a meeting of energy ministers from EU countries in Brussels, Ribera highlighted the importance of a cohesive approach, stating, “We need to rely on a general approach issued by the European Union and we will insist on that.”



Ribera stressed the significance of a joint strategy to reduce or potentially ban imports from Russia. She cautioned against unilateral actions, stating that if Spain acted independently, its impact might be limited as shipments could readily be rerouted to other ports within the EU.



The call for a common approach underscores the complexities involved in addressing Europe's dependency on Russian energy sources, particularly against the backdrop of the conflict in Ukraine that erupted in 2022. Despite the ongoing crisis, the EU has refrained from imposing sanctions specifically targeting gas or LNG imports from Russia, a decision influenced by the varying levels of dependence among member states.



The discussions among EU energy ministers in Brussels signify a concerted effort to navigate the geopolitical challenges while ensuring energy security for member states. The deliberations aim to chart a course that balances economic considerations, geopolitical realities, and the imperative to uphold European values and interests.

