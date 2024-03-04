Application In Paint And Coating Industry To Drive The Global Aliphatic Polycarbonate Diols Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Market Overview

Aliphatic polycarbonate diols are largely used in the production of high-quality polyurethanes. As compared to standard polyester polyols, these diols provide impact resistance, hardness, enhanced hydrolytic stability, and chemical resistance. The development of various polymerization techniques has overcome the hurdle in preparing high molecular weight aliphatic polycarbonates, which is propelling the growth of the market.

Regional Landscape

Geographically, the global aliphatic polycarbonate diols market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).



Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the aliphatic polycarbonate diols market during the forecast period, owing to rapid industrialization, presence of a large chemical industry, and adoption of advanced techniques in manufacturing and production. Rapid advancement in robotics and increasing need for cost-effective alternatives are further projected to drive market growth in Asia-Pacific.

Europe is likely to witness a considerable growth in the aliphatic polycarbonate diols market during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for better materials, well developed technology, and availability of funds for research and development in the region.

North America is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period, 2019–2026. The key driving factors for the growth of the aliphatic polycarbonate diols market include availability of funds, growing demand for cheaper alternatives, and presence of leading companies.

The LAMEA region is expected to account for the smallest market share due to limited development in the manufacturing sector.

Market Segmentation

The global aliphatic polycarbonate diols market is segmented by type and application.

Based on the type, the market is segmented into the solid and liquid. The solid type is expected to account for a prominent market share during the forecast period, 2019–2026. This type is utilized as per the consistency and application to enhance water, scratch, corrosion, and abrasion resistance, as well as provide gloss.

Based on the application, the aliphatic polycarbonate diols market is segmented into polyurethane elastomers, polyurethane adhesives, and polyurethane coating. Polyurethane coatings are expected to account for a significant share as compared to other applications. They are flexible and tough and modified polyurethane conformal coatings are used in the protection of electronic circuitry as they have excellent dielectric and mechanical properties.



Global Aliphatic Polycarbonate Diols Market: Segmentation

By Type



Solid Type

Liquid Type



By Application



Polyurethane Elastomers

Polyurethane Adhesives

Polyurethane Coating





By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe





Asia -Pacific



Japan

India

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific





Latin America



Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America





LAMEA



Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Kuwait

Rest of LAMEA









