New Email System Introduced To Government Agencies In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
A new email system has been introduced for government agencies
in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the head
of the State Special Communication and Information Security
Service, Tural Mammadov.
According to Mammadov's statements, the represented organization
has already started to use it.
"Several government agencies have successfully joined the new
system. In the near future, the joining of executive authorities
will be implemented," he noted.
It is worth noting that the new email system is designed for 60
thousand users. This system will provide government agencies with
greater functionality and security compared to the previous
system.
During his previous statements, Mammadov mentioned that within
the year 2023, 186 fraudulent domain names were identified and
their activities were halted. Additionally, last year, 134
fraudulent "gov" domains were neutralized by the experts of the
State Special Communication and Information Security Service.
MENAFN04032024000195011045ID1107930748
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.