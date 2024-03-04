Hummus Manufacturing Plant Report 2024: Investment Opportunities, Setup, Cost And Revenue

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled

“ Hummus Manufacturing Plant Project Report 2024: Industry Trends, Plant Setup, Machinery, Raw Materials, Investment Opportunities, Cost and Revenue ” provides a comprehensive guide for establishing an hummus manufacturing plant. The report covers various aspects, ranging from a broad market overview to intricate details like unit operations, raw material and utility requirements, infrastructure necessities, machinery requirements, manpower needs, packaging, and transportation requirements, and more.

In addition to the operational aspects, the report also provides in-depth insights into hummus manufacturing plant cost , process, project economics, encompassing vital aspects such as capital investments, project funding, operating expenses, income, and expenditure projections, fixed and variable costs, direct and indirect expenses, expected ROI, net present value (NPV), profit and loss account, and thorough financial analysis, among other crucial metrics. With this comprehensive roadmap, entrepreneurs and stakeholders can make informed decisions and venture into a successful hummus manufacturing unit.

Hummus is a dip or spread with a creamy texture and a savory flavor, which is made from chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil. It is seasoned with salt, cumin, and other spices, depending on personal taste preferences. It is a nutritious food choice as it is high in protein, fiber, vitamins and minerals. It can be served with pita bread or vegetables or used as a spread in sandwiches or wraps. It is also utilized to complement various dishes, such as grilled meats, roasted vegetables, falafel, and pizza, adding depth of flavor and richness. As it helps in improving heart health by reducing cholesterol levels and inflammation in the body, the demand for hummus is rising around the world.

At present, the growing demand for nutritious and wholesome food options, coupled with the increasing health consciousness among the masses, represents one of the key factors offering a favorable market outlook. Moreover, there is a rise in the number of individuals adopting vegetarian, vegan, or flexitarian diets. As a result, the demand for hummus is rising worldwide as it serves as a versatile and flavorful alternative to animal products. Additionally, key players are focusing on introducing new flavors and varieties of hummus, which includes roasted red pepper, garlic, spinach, and spicy varieties. This, along with the rising awareness among consumers about the nutritional benefits of hummus like its protein content, heart-healthy fats, and fiber is supporting the market growth. Besides this, busy lifestyles and hectic working schedules of people are catalyzing the demand for convenience food products and ready-to-eat (RTE) dip or spread, which is contributing to the growth of the market. In addition, the presence of olive oil and tahini in hummus provides healthy unsaturated fats, including omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which are beneficial for heart health and overall well-being. In line with this, the increasing popularity of Mediterranean cuisine, where hummus serves as a prominent component, is strengthening the growth of the market.

