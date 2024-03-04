Growing Demand For Wooden Furniture To Drive Growth In The Sawmill Machinery Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Rising population has led to an increase in construction activities, especially in the residential sector. Additionally, there has been a significant rise in the construction of public infrastructures such as roads and railways, among others, which has led to an increase in the demand for wooden frames and structures.

Sawmill Machinery is used to provide logs and wooden sheets for use in various industries such as paper and woodworking, among others to assist related projects. The use of automation in sawmill is expected to boost market growth. Sawmill machinery is available with versatile features such as sensors and scanners for measurement to optimize cutting patterns and log rotation.

Regional Insights

The global sawmill machinery market has been segmented into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

North America is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2019–2026. The presence of key manufacturers and research advancements in manufacturing sawmill machinery are expected to aid market growth in North America. Additionally, manufacturers in this region are also expanding their global presence by catering to developed and emerging markets such as those in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Europe, a prominent region in the sawmill machinery market, is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The European Union (EU) has a considerable forest cover and economies such as Germany, Austria, and Poland, among others that have considerable presence in carpentry wood trade.

Asia-Pacific has economies such as Malaysia, Thailand, and India, which are rapidly emerging due to trade policies that favor the growth of manufacturing and construction sectors.

Numerous initiatives such as Responsible Asia Forestry and Trade (RAFT) are targeted towards bringing regulations that would enable sustainable forest management and trade.

Latin America is expected to witness healthy growth, owing to the region's significant forest cover and presence of economies such as Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia that have been making significant progress in sectors that use wood products.

The Middle East & Africa region is expected to hold the least market share. Africa has a considerable forest cover; however, owing to low economic growth, the region is anticipated to register a low growth rate as compared to other regions in the market.



Segment Insights

The global sawmill machinery market can be segmented product type, type of headrig, mounting type, and end user.

On the basis of product type, the market can be segmented into fixed sawmill and portable sawmill. The fixed sawmill machinery segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR, owing to the cost-effectiveness of fixed sawmills as compared to portable sawmills. Portable sawmills, on the other hand, require high initial investment, owing to the need for the constant transportation and storage of goods from one place to another.

Depending on type of headrig, the market can be segmented into frames saw, circular saw, and band saw. The circular saw segment is expected to grow significantly as this type of Headrig is associated with low maintenance costs and offers precision in the cutting of logs. The band saw segment is expected to grow at a slightly lower rate during the forecast period.

Based on mounting type, the market can be segmented into horizontal and vertical. The horizontal mounting type segment is expected to account for the highest value during the forecast period, owing to the use of this mounting type by large-scale lumber cutting companies and the growing demand for lumber and sawn wood.

On the basis of end user, the market can be segmented into forestry, woodworking factory, and others. Woodworking factories cater to various applications such as construction and furniture, among others. Growth in these applications is one of the key reasons why the woodworking factory segment has the highest growth rate in the sawmill machinery market.

Sawmill Machinery Market Segmentation

By Product Type



Fixed Sawmill

Portable Sawmill



By Type of Headrig



Frames Saw

Circular Saw

Band Saw



By Mounting Type



Horizontal

Vertical



By End User



Forestry

Woodworking Factory

Others





