Iran's transit of commodities increases by 35 percent in 11 months

(MENAFN) According to data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the transit of commodities through Iran surged by 35 percent during the initial 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year, spanning from March 21, 2023, to February 19, 2024, compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. A total of 16.2 million tons of goods traversed the country's transit routes during this timeframe.



Deputy Transport Minister Shahriyar Afandizadeh attributed this remarkable growth in transit to the advancements made in transit negotiations and the establishment of the "Iran-Way" initiative. The initiative, aimed at enhancing Iran's transit capabilities, has evidently contributed to the increase in transit volumes throughout the year.



The continuous upward trend in transit records and the growing interest from neighboring, regional, and extra-regional countries in Iran's transit and logistics infrastructure underscore the effectiveness of the 13th government's strategic approach to transit issues. The emphasis on bolstering all-round economic relations with neighboring countries has been pivotal in fostering this positive development, emphasized the official.



Transport and Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash highlighted the significance of the "Iran Way" initiative initiated by the current Iranian government. This initiative positions Iran as a key transit route for neighboring countries, providing them with enhanced access to international waters.



As affirmed by Afandizadeh, the previous Iranian calendar year, which concluded on March 20, saw the transit of 10.8 million tons of commodities through Iran. Notably, the country achieved a new record high with the transit of 8.3 million tons of non-oil goods during the same period, with an additional 2.5 million tons of oil products also transiting via Iran.

MENAFN04032024000045015839ID1107929781