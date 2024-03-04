Lenovo Showcases AI for All in Saudi Arabia during LEAP 2024

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Dubau, United Arab Emirates, March 3rd, 2024 – Global technology brand Lenovo is set to make its presence felt at LEAP 2024, world's most attended technology event. Held from 4th to 7th March in Riyadh, LEAP 2024 is the third iteration of the tech event, which has seen massive success in its previous editions.

During the large-scale event, Lenovo will actively welcome visitors and customers to its booth, located at Hall 1, Stand L60, to experience first-hand how AI seamlessly integrates with our daily lives. The booth will take customers and visitors through a series of real-life scenarios that will highlight Lenovo’s implementation of AI in technology that we use every day, from our buildings, grocery shops, to offices, to classrooms all the way up to critical infrastructure such as citizen safety, energy, civil defense, aviation logistics and so on. In a nutshell, the booth will embody Lenovo’s vision to lead and enable Smarter Technology for All and creating a future of AI for All.

Commenting on the participation at the event, Alaa Bawab, General Manager, Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group, META said, “We are excited and proud to come to back to LEAP this year, as the mega-event is home to technological innovations and brings an audience that is passionate about the industry. We look forward to being a part of the grand-scale event where we will leverage the event to showcase our latest advancements along with using it as a platform to meet new customers and partners alike. The Kingdom aims to build a more diversified, innovative nation, where digital transformation is a key enabler for the Saudi Vision 2030. Our presence at LEAP ties in with the Kingdom’s vision for digital transformation, of which AI plays a crucial role.”

Bawab further added, “. We work strongly towards our AI strategy, be it through large-scale investments, programs or even new initiatives. As a brand we are actively working towards transforming from a device maker into a tech solutions leader powered by AI and fueled by customer and user insights. This bold transition is the cornerstone behind our goal of AI for all. LEAP 2024 is home ground for the global tech ecosystem and will provide a platform for tech professionals, C-suite executives, investors and startups to come together. This year we will reiterate our company commitments towards Artificial Intelligence, which plays a significant role in our vision.”

Marwan Bsat, General Manager, Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group KSA, mentioned, "Customer evolution is a cornerstone for Lenovo, and today we are transitioning into a solutions provider focused on better serving our customers in the realm of AI," stated Marwan Bsat, General Manager of Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group in Saudi Arabia. "AI is a crucial element of our overall strategy, enabling us to offer enhanced access to end-to-end solutions, from hardware to software infrastructure. This approach empowers our customers to realize their AI potential."

Lenovo recently announced a record achievement of over $2billion revenue from AI infrastructure. Over the course of the next three years, Lenovo will commit a further US$1 billion in investment for AI keeping in its sights AI devices, AI-ready and AI-optimized computing infrastructure, and embedded AI generated content into the intelligent solutions of vertical industries to help customers improve their productivity. Lenovo has also invested US$100 million to grow its AI innovators program which has already delivered over 150 cutting edge AI solutions, over 70 AI-optimized platforms, with 45 ISV partners in its first year.

Lenovo continues to embrace AI from all aspects, having built its advantages in computing power from client to edge to cloud and network. Breakthroughs in Large Language Models and AI generated content mark a major leap in AI development and application and serve as a catalyst and accelerator that are boosting the adoption of AI. Over the next three years, Lenovo is committing a further US$1 billion in investment for AI that will focus on providing AI devices, AI-ready and AI-optimized computing infrastructure, and embedded AI generated content into the intelligent solutions of vertical industries to help customers improve their productivity.





