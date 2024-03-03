Intense Fire Claims Lives Of Six Pilgrims In Mauritius

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Six pilgrims perished in Mauritius on Sunday during a religious ceremony commemorating a Hindu festival, as confirmed by the police reported by AFP, the incident unfolded when a wooden and bamboo cart carrying statues of Hindu gods ignited upon contact with live electrical cables, explained Police Commissioner Anil Kumar Dip during a televised address.“The accident claimed six victims and left seven injured, including one who is in serious condition,” he said pilgrims were travelling on foot to the Grand Bassin Lake, which is deemed sacred by the East African island nation's Hindu community, ahead of the Shivaratri festival on March 8, AFP reported.(With inputs from AFP)

