Bin Sulayem Appoints Nasser Al Neyadi As CEO Of The Ports, Customs, And Free Zone Corporation

H.E. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the Chairman of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), has issued a new decision appointing H.E. Nasser Al Neyadi, as the new CEO of the PCFC.

